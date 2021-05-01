Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Shares in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GAMR opened at $98.27 on Friday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.