Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Shares in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA GAMR opened at $98.27 on Friday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72.

