Simplex Trading LLC Buys 231 Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000.

USD opened at $119.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $136.25.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

