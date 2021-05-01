Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Applied Materials makes up about 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

