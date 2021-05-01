Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.86 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

