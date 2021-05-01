Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

