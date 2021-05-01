Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.
SLAB opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
