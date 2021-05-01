Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $30.58

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $29.50. Signify Health shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1,771 shares trading hands.
SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signify Health stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.11% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
