Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $30.58

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $29.50. Signify Health shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1,771 shares trading hands.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81.

In related news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signify Health stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.11% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

