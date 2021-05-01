Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $211.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 506,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

