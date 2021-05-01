Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in April

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BBAVY opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.82. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

