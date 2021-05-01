Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Sientra stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

