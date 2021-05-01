Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

SIEN stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

