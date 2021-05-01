Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Decreases By 35.4%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,797. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 79.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.