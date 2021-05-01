Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Grows By 90.9%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSMV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of VSMV opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

