Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Drops By 40.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 477,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vaccinex stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

