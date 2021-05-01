Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Increases By 133.3%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:NSEC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The National Security Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.58% of The National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

