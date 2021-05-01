Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Drops By 50.6%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE SCX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 5,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.41. The L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 9.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.