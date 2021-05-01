Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Expands By 127.7%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,920. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.