Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Declines By 36.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 1,156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.8 days.

OTCMKTS SFTBF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $90.69. 2,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

