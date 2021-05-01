Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Increases By 93.6%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,502,100 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 3,876,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 707.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.