Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Declines By 50.0%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCPIQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 341,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,654. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
