Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Rises By 54.8%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PMM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.