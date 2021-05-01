Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 179.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PGZ opened at $15.19 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

