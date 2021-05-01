Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 179.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PGZ opened at $15.19 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
