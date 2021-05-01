Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Decreases By 65.1%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSFDF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

