Short Interest in NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Decreases By 67.1%

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,090,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,249,539. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
