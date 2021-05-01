Short Interest in NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Decreases By 67.1%

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,090,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,249,539. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

NSAV Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

