Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Declines By 66.7%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NROM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,014. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Noble Roman’s has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

