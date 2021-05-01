Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Drops By 33.5%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF remained flat at $$1.09 on Friday. 149,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.65.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.