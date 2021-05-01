Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Increases By 88.7%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

