Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Declines By 54.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

MTSFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.92. 791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $73.27.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.