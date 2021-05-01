Short Interest in Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Drops By 70.7%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

