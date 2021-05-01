Short Interest in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Decreases By 32.3%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LSAQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961. LifeSci Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.