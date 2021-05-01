Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expands By 92.6%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $292.21. 1,248,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,315. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

