Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expands By 92.6%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of KSU stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $292.21. 1,248,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,315. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
