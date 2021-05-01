Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Decreases By 30.9%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JBS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.21. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

