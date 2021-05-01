Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 56.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

