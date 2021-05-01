Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Expands By 113.3%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the March 31st total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of HZON traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. 466,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.