Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 131.3%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 19,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

