Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 131.3%

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 19,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. Ganfeng Lithium has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.