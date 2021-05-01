Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Increases By 138.9%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FLYLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 38,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,361. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

