Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Drops By 31.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.