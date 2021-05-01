Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Drops By 62.2%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ADOC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.