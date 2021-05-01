Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declines By 48.1%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

KSM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

