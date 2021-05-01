Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 79.8%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,707. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRARY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

