Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 79.8%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,707. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
