Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Grows By 44.6%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.