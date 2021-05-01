Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Increases By 60.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHUC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.