Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Drops By 29.8%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

