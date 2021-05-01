Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 43.4%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.