Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 41.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 20.74 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.69 and a 1-year high of 21.09.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.