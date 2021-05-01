Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Increases By 166.7%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

