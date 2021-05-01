Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Rises By 81.7%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.