Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Rises By 81.7%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BOXS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,660. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
