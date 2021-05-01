Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 99.7%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 92,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,525. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
