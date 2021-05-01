Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Rises By 183.3%

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,440. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $394,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

