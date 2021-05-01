Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Declines By 48.1%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bioasis Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,000. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.